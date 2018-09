Olympic champ Hasselborg wins inaugural Elite 10 women's title

Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden defeated Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni on Sunday to win the inaugural Elite 10 women's championship to open the Grand Slam of Curling season.

Hasselborg won 4-and-2 in Chatham, Ont., to claim her first Grand Slam title and first for a Swedish women's team.

Later Sunday, Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., faced Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers in the men's final

Hasselborg's rink was undefeated through the tournament, going 6-0 en route to the championship. She beat Rachel Homan of Ottawa in Saturday's semifinal to earn her spot in Sunday's match.

Tirinzoni had knocked off Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg in her semi.

Originally a men's invitational, the Grand Slam series added a women's division to the Elite 10 this season.