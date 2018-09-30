Olympic champ Hasselborg wins inaugural Elite 10 women's title
Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden defeated Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni on Sunday to win the inaugural Elite 10 women's championship to open the Grand Slam of Curling season.
Canadian skips Gushue, Carruthers set to face off in men's final later Sunday
Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden defeated Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni on Sunday to win the inaugural Elite 10 women's championship to open the Grand Slam of Curling season.
Hasselborg won 4-and-2 in Chatham, Ont., to claim her first Grand Slam title and first for a Swedish women's team.
Later Sunday, Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., faced Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers in the men's final
Hasselborg's rink was undefeated through the tournament, going 6-0 en route to the championship. She beat Rachel Homan of Ottawa in Saturday's semifinal to earn her spot in Sunday's match.
Tirinzoni had knocked off Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg in her semi.
Originally a men's invitational, the Grand Slam series added a women's division to the Elite 10 this season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.