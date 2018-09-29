Rachel Homan books date with Olympic gold medallist Hasselborg in Elite 10 semis
Jennifer Jones will face Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni in other matchup
Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland also moved on, downing Edmonton's Laura Walker.
Homan, a seven-tiime Grand Slam title winner, will face Olympic gold medallist Anna Hasselborg from Sweden in the semis later in the day while Tirinzoni goes up against Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones.
Jones and Hasselborg advanced through to the semifinals at the first Grand Slam bonspiel of the year after finishing round-robin play undefeated. Hasselborg came from behind to beat Homan in their final preliminary game Friday night.
Originally a men's invitational, the Grand Slam series added a women's division to the Elite 10 this season.
Points are scored in match play by either counting two or more rocks (with the hammer) or stealing at least one rock (without the hammer).
