Rachel Homan books date with Olympic gold medallist Hasselborg in Elite 10 semis

Road To The Olympic Games

Ottawa skip Rachel Homan advanced to the semifinals of the Elite 10 by defeating Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., in Saturday's early draw at the Grand Slam of Curling event.

Jennifer Jones will face Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni in other matchup

The Canadian Press ·
Ottawa skip Rachel Homan, pictured here, defeated fellow Canadian Casey Scheidegger on Saturday to reach the semifinals of the Elite 10 in Chatham, Ont. (Aaron Favila/The Associated Press/File)

Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland also moved on, downing Edmonton's Laura Walker.

Homan, a seven-tiime Grand Slam title winner, will face Olympic gold medallist Anna Hasselborg from Sweden in the semis later in the day while Tirinzoni goes up against Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones.

Jones and Hasselborg advanced through to the semifinals at the first Grand Slam bonspiel of the year after finishing round-robin play undefeated. Hasselborg came from behind to beat Homan in their final preliminary game Friday night.

Originally a men's invitational, the Grand Slam series added a women's division to the Elite 10 this season.

Points are scored in match play by either counting two or more rocks (with the hammer) or stealing at least one rock (without the hammer).

