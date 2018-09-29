Jones, Hasselborg through to Elite 10 semis with undefeated records

The playoff matchups are set for the Elite 10.

Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones and Olympic gold medallists Anna Hasselborg from Sweden have advanced through to the women's semifinals at the first Grand Slam of Curling bonspiel of the year after finishing round-robin play undefeated.

Jones and Hasselborg will be back on the ice Saturday evening for the semis, with the outcome of the morning quarter-final draws dictating their opponents.

Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., will face Ottawa's Rachel Homan in one quarterfinal while Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni meets Edmonton's Laura Walker in the other.

On the men's side, it'll be Calgary's Kevin Koe against Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in one quarter-final and Toronto's John Epping against provincial rival Glenn Howard of Penetanguishene, Ont., in the second.

Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers and Brad Gushue of St. John's N.L., earned byes to the semis as the top two seeds.