Skip to Main Content
Jones, Hasselborg through to Elite 10 semis with undefeated records

Road To The Olympic Games

Jones, Hasselborg through to Elite 10 semis with undefeated records

The playoff matchups are set for the Elite 10. Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones and Olympic gold medallists Anna Hasselborg from Sweden have advanced through to the women's semifinals at the first Grand Slam of Curling bonspiel of the year after finishing round-robin play undefeated.

Season's 1st Grand Slam of Curling event taking place in Chatham, Ont.

The Canadian Press ·
Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones, seen in this file photo, is awaiting the outcome of the quarter-final draw on Saturday morning to determine her opponent in the Elite 10 semifinals. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

The playoff matchups are set for the Elite 10.

Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones and Olympic gold medallists Anna Hasselborg from Sweden have advanced through to the women's semifinals at the first Grand Slam of Curling bonspiel of the year after finishing round-robin play undefeated.

Jones and Hasselborg will be back on the ice Saturday evening for the semis, with the outcome of the morning quarter-final draws dictating their opponents.

Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., will face Ottawa's Rachel Homan in one quarterfinal while Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni meets Edmonton's Laura Walker in the other.

On the men's side, it'll be Calgary's Kevin Koe against Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in one quarter-final and Toronto's John Epping against provincial rival Glenn Howard of Penetanguishene, Ont., in the second.

Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers and Brad Gushue of St. John's N.L., earned byes to the semis as the top two seeds.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us