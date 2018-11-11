Homan to meet Fleury in battle of undefeated teams in Tour Challenge final

The Grand Slam of Curling's Tour Challenge women's final will feature an all-undefeated matchup.

Rachel Homan's Ottawa rink will face Tracy Fleury's team from East St. Paul, Man., after advancing in Saturday night's semifinals. Both teams finished round-robin action with 4-0 records.

Homan advanced to the final after taking down Nina Roth of the United States 6-5 in an extra end. Fleury's rink doubled up Kerri Einarson's team, also of East St. Paul, 6-3.

Earlier Homan, ousted Edmonton's Laura Walker 5-3 in quarter-final action. The 2018 Olympic representative scored three in the third end and added singles in the fourth and fifth. The two skips shook hands after seven.

Fleury topped Darcy Robertson 6-3 to move on to the semis.

Homan's rink will make a second straight appearance at a Grand Slam of Curling final, after losing to Sweden's Anna Hasselborg two weeks ago at the Canadian Beef Masters.