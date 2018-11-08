Defending champ Brad Gushue opens Tour Challenge with pair of wins
3rd stop of Grand Slam of Curling season taking place in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Defending champion Brad Gushue is off to a strong start at the Tour Challenge.
The skip from St. John's N.L., was trailing Epping (1-1) 7-4 before scoring four in the sixth end for his first lead of the draw. That came after putting up a four spot in the fourth end to make it 5-5.
Gushue also toppled American Rich Ruohonen (1-1) 7-4 in his opening draw on Tuesday.
Regina's Matt Dunstone (1-1) beat Sweden's Niklas Edin (0-2) 5-4, while Edmonton's Brendan Botcher (1-1) defeated Glen Howard of Penetanguishe, Ont., (1-1) 5-4 in Wednesday's other evening draws on the men's side.
Meanwhile, Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson, a two-time Tour Challenge winner including last season, is 2-0 after downing Edmonton's Chelsea Carey (1-1) 7-3 Wednesday evening.
Einarson opened with a triple in the first end and led the rest of the way.
Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni (1-1) beat Winnipeg's Allison Flaxey (1-1) 7-2 in the only other women's draw of the night.
Round-robin play continues until Friday, with the playoffs on Saturday
