Watch Grand Slam of Curling: The Masters - men's quarter-finals
Watch live action from the men's quarter-final match from the Grand Slam of Curling's The Masters.
Live coverage begins Saturday at 12 p.m. ET, featuring Jacobs vs. Dunstone
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Grand Slam of Curling's The Masters event in North Bay, Ont.
Live action begins on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with the men's quarter-finals.
Return on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET for live coverage of the women's final.