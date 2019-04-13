Watch Grand Slam of Curling: Players' Championship - Women's quarters
Watch live action from the women's quarter-final match between Chelsea Carey and Robyn Silvernagle from the Grand Slam of Curling's Players' Championship.
Live action begins Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above Saturday at 12 p.m. ET to watch live action of the women's quarter-finals from the Grand Slam of Curling's Players' Championship.
CBC Sports will feature the match between Chelsea Carey and Robyn Silvernagle.