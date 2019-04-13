Skip to Main Content
Watch Grand Slam of Curling: Players' Championship - Women's quarters

Road To The Olympic Games

Curling·Coming Up

Watch live action from the women's quarter-final match between Chelsea Carey and Robyn Silvernagle from the Grand Slam of Curling's Players' Championship.

Live action begins Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Watch the best women's curlers compete at Ryerson's Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto, ON. 0:00

Click on the video player above Saturday at 12 p.m. ET to watch live action of the women's quarter-finals from the Grand Slam of Curling's Players' Championship.

CBC Sports will feature the match between Chelsea Carey and Robyn Silvernagle.

