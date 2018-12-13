Skip to Main Content
Watch the Grand Slam of Curling: The National

Road To The Olympic Games

Coming Up

Watch the Grand Slam of Curling: The National

Watch live coverage from the Grand Slam of Curling: The National featuring the women's quarter-finals from Conception Bay South, NL.

Live coverage begins on Saturday with the women's quarter-finals

CBC Sports ·

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET to watch live coverage of the women's quarter-finals at the Grand Slam of Curling: The National event from Conception Bay South, NL.

CBC Sports will also bring you live coverage on CBC TV.
 

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us