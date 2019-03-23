Skip to Main Content
Switzerland to face Sweden in women's world curling final

Updated

Switzerland to face Sweden in women's world curling final

Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni beat South Korea's Minji Kim on Saturday to secure a berth in the final of the world women's curling championship. Tirinzoni will face Sweden's Anna Hasselborg for the title after the reigning Olympic champion topped Japan's Seina Nakajima in the other semifinal.

Title match set for Sunday in Denmark

The Canadian Press ·
Silvana Tirinzoni and her Switzerland rink eked out a 5-3 semifinal win over South Korea’s Minji Kim in an extra end Saturday at the world women's curling championship. Tirinzoni and her teammates will face Sweden in Sunday's final. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni defeated South Korea's Minji Kim 5-3 on Saturday to secure a berth in the final of the world women's curling championship.

Switzerland scored a deuce in an extra end for the victory.

"I don't have any words," Tirinzoni said. "It's been such a hard week actually, for every game, for every rock. Now we are in the final [and] it feels amazing."

Tirinzoni will take on Sweden's Anna Hasselborg for the title after the reigning Olympic champion topped Japan's Seina Nakajima 6-3 in the late semifinal.

The medal games are set for Sunday. Japan and South Korea will play for bronze.

In the morning quarter-finals, Switzerland edged China's Jie Mei 7-6 while Japan dumped Russia's Alina Kovaleva 11-3.

Canada's Chelsea Carey did not qualify for the six-team playoffs. It was the first time in 20 years that Canada missed the playoffs at the event.

