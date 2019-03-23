Switzerland to face Sweden in women's world curling final

Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni defeated South Korea's Minji Kim 5-3 on Saturday to secure a berth in the final of the world women's curling championship.

Switzerland scored a deuce in an extra end for the victory.

"I don't have any words," Tirinzoni said. "It's been such a hard week actually, for every game, for every rock. Now we are in the final [and] it feels amazing."

Tirinzoni will take on Sweden's Anna Hasselborg for the title after the reigning Olympic champion topped Japan's Seina Nakajima 6-3 in the late semifinal.

The medal games are set for Sunday. Japan and South Korea will play for bronze.

In the morning quarter-finals, Switzerland edged China's Jie Mei 7-6 while Japan dumped Russia's Alina Kovaleva 11-3.

Canada's Chelsea Carey did not qualify for the six-team playoffs. It was the first time in 20 years that Canada missed the playoffs at the event.