South Korean women win bronze for first podium finish at curling worlds
South Korea's Minji Kim defeated Japan's Seina Nakajima 7-5 on Sunday to win bronze at the world women's curling championship in Silkeborg, Denmark.
Skip Minji Kim scores 3 points in 10th end to outlast Japan
Kim scored three points in the 10th end to give South Korea its first podium appearance at this event.
"We've been in many competitions so far but to get a medal in this competition, together with my team and our coach, is amazing," she said. "I can't express how happy I am."
Sweden's Anna Hasselborg was scheduled to play Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni for gold later Sunday at the Silkeborg Sportscenter.
Canada's Chelsea Carey did not make the six-team playoffs.
