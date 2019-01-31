Canada's Matt Dunstone remains perfect at World Cup curling event
Canada's Matt Dunstone improved to 2-0 midway through the second day of the third World Cup curling stop of the season. The Saskatchewan-based rink beat Xiuyue Ma of China 6-3 in Thursday's second draw in Sweden.
The Saskatchewan-based rink beat Xiuyue Ma of China 6-3 in Thursday's second draw.
Earlier, the Manitoba mixed doubles team of Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott (1-1) lost 10-9 to Camilla Noreen and Per Noreen of Sweden.
Darcy Robertson's Manitoba women's team (0-1) faced China later on Thursday. Sahaidak and Lott also were in action in the final draw of the day, playing Korea.
Finals in each of the three divisions go on Sunday.
The grand final of the inaugural World Cup takes place in May in Beijing.
