Canada wins 2 of 3 games to start World Cup event in Sweden

Canada won two of three games on the opening day of the third World Cup curling stop of the season.
The Manitoba mixed doubles team of Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott downed Switzerland's Jenny Perret and Martin Rios 8-7 in the opening draw on Wednesday.
In men's play, Matt Dunstone's Saskatchwean-based men's rink beat Norway's Steffen Walstad 8-2.
Darcy Robertson's Manitoba women's team wrapped up the first day of competition with an 8-2 loss against reigning Olympic champ Anna Hasselborg of Sweden.
Finals in each of the three divisions go on Sunday.
The grand final of the inaugural World Cup takes place in May in Beijing.
