Canada's Kevin Koe routs Japan at Curling World Cup

Canadian skip Kevin Koe moved into sole possession of first place in Pool B at the Curling World Cup with a 12-4 drubbing of winless Masaki Iwai from Japan on Saturday morning.

Koe and his team of third B.J. Neufeld, second Colton Flasch and lead Ben Hebert struck early at the Suzhou Sports Center in China, scoring three points in the first end.

After Iwai answered with a pair in the second, Koe broke open the game with five points in the third end and four in the fourth.

Koe upped his record to 5-1 to move ahead of Scotland's Bruce Mouat (4-2). Iwai sits last in Pool A at 0-6.

Steffen Walstad of Norway sits atop Pool A with a 5-1 mark, followed by Sweden's Niklas Edin (3-3).

The top two teams in each pool will play for championships on Saturday and Sunday.

$20,000 US top prize

The inaugural World Cup features four tournaments of team and mixed doubles competition involving the top curling countries in the world. Each country determines its representatives for each leg.

The winning men's and women's teams in China will each take home $20,000 US, plus an additional $1,500 for every round-robin victory. The winner of the mixed doubles competition gets $10,000, plus an additional $750 for each round-robin win.

The second stop is Dec. 5-9 in Omaha, Neb., followed by the third in Jonkoping, Sweden, from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3.

The grand final May 8-12 in Beijing will include winning teams from the previous three stops.