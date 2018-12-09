Canada's Fleury misses out on curling World Cup finals
No Canadian teams in any of the 3 disciplines find themselves playing for the title
Canada will be on the sidelines for the women's finals of the second World Cup of the season after round-robin action wrapped up Saturday.
Min Jim Kim's South Korean squad came out on top of the battle for Group A, downing Tracy Fleury's Winnipeg rink 5-3 to advance to the final in the early draw. The two teams both had nine points heading into the match.
Canada ended preliminary action with a 7-4 win over the U.S. in the late draw.
Meanwhile, Japan dominated China 8-2 and later fell to Scotland 5-2 to finish atop Group B with 15 points. Japan will face South Korea in the final Sunday.
In mixed-doubles action, Ottawa native John Morris and Kalynn Park of Edmonton downed Hyeri Jang and Chiwon Choi of South Korea 8-6, but finished well outside a spot in the final. They ended second last in Group A with seven points. Switzerland led the group with 17 points and will take on Norway in Sunday's final.
On the men's side, Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson came up short in a 10-6 loss to China in the early draw and was defeated by the U.S., who topped Group A, 7-3 in afternoon action.
