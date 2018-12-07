Skip to Main Content
Canada's Tracy Fleury takes down previously unbeaten Americans at curling World Cup

Canada got off to a rocky start at the Omaha leg of the curling World Cup on Wednesday in Nebraska. Tracy Fleury was the lone Canadian winner, defeating Russia's Alina Kovaleva 7-5 in women's action.

Gunnlaugson falls to Mouat, while John Morris, Kalynn Park lose to Switzerland

Canada's Tracy Fleury, seen in this file photo from February, defeated American Jamie Sinclair 7-5 in the morning draw of the curling World Cup to improve to 2-1 on Friday. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press )

Canadian skip Tracy Fleury was tied for top spot in Group A of the women's draw at the second World Cup of the season midway through Friday's play.

Fleury's Winnipeg rink beat American Jamie Sinclair 7-5 in the morning draw to improve to 2-1 at the event.

The Canadians were tied with the Americans and Min Jim Kim of Korea at 2-1 entering the second afternoon draw on Friday.

Fleury was scheduled to face Alina Kovaleva of Russia later on Friday.

In men's play, Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson dropped to 1-3 with a 7-5 loss against Bruce Mouat of Scotland.

In mixed doubles action, Ottawa native John Morris and Kalynn Park of Edmonton lost 7-4 to Jenny Perret and Martin Rios of Switzerland. The Canadian team fell to 1-3 with the loss.

The preliminary round concludes Saturday with finals in all three divisions going on Sunday.

