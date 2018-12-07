Canada's Tracy Fleury takes down previously unbeaten Americans at curling World Cup
Gunnlaugson falls to Mouat, while John Morris, Kalynn Park lose to Switzerland
Canadian skip Tracy Fleury was tied for top spot in Group A of the women's draw at the second World Cup of the season midway through Friday's play.
Fleury's Winnipeg rink beat American Jamie Sinclair 7-5 in the morning draw to improve to 2-1 at the event.
The Canadians were tied with the Americans and Min Jim Kim of Korea at 2-1 entering the second afternoon draw on Friday.
Fleury was scheduled to face Alina Kovaleva of Russia later on Friday.
In men's play, Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson dropped to 1-3 with a 7-5 loss against Bruce Mouat of Scotland.
In mixed doubles action, Ottawa native John Morris and Kalynn Park of Edmonton lost 7-4 to Jenny Perret and Martin Rios of Switzerland. The Canadian team fell to 1-3 with the loss.
The preliminary round concludes Saturday with finals in all three divisions going on Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.