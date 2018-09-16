Skip to Main Content
Canada wins mixed doubles final over U.S. at Curling World Cup

Canada wins mixed doubles final over U.S. at Curling World Cup

Canada prevailed in the inaugural World Cup of Curling, winning the mixed doubles final on Saturday night over the U.S. Canadians Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres defeated Americans Sarah Anderson and Korey Dropkin 7-3 from Suzhou, China.

Canada set to play in 2 more finals on Sunday

Canadians Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres won the first mixed doubles Curling World Cup event of the year in China on Saturday night. (Twitter/Curling World Cup)

The couple from Edmonton was the first of three Canadian squads playing for a win. 

Watch Canada win the inaugural Curling World Cup mixed doubles gold:

Rachel Homan will play early Sunday morning in the women's final, and Kevin Koe will play in the men's final.

The winning men's and women's teams this week in China will each take home $20,000 US, plus an additional $1,500 for every round-robin victory. The winner of the mixed doubles competition gets $10,000 plus an additional $750 for each round-robin win.

All three champions will also earn a berth in the Curling World Cup Grand Final in Beijing in May. That event will feature the winners of each of the three previous legs, host China, the reigning world champions, a team invited by the World Curling Federation and the two highest-ranked remaining teams in the World Cup rankings.

After this week's event in Suzhou, the next World Cup stop is Dec. 5-9 in Omaha, Neb., followed by Jan. 30-Feb. 3 in Jonkoping, Sweden.

