Canada wins mixed doubles final over U.S. at Curling World Cup
Canada set to play in 2 more finals on Sunday
Canadians Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres defeated Americans Sarah Anderson and Korey Dropkin 7-3 in Suzhou, China in the first leg of the event.
The couple from Edmonton was the first of three Canadian squads playing for a win.
Watch Canada win the inaugural Curling World Cup mixed doubles gold:
Rachel Homan will play early Sunday morning in the women's final, and Kevin Koe will play in the men's final.
The winning men's and women's teams this week in China will each take home $20,000 US, plus an additional $1,500 for every round-robin victory. The winner of the mixed doubles competition gets $10,000 plus an additional $750 for each round-robin win.
All three champions will also earn a berth in the Curling World Cup Grand Final in Beijing in May. That event will feature the winners of each of the three previous legs, host China, the reigning world champions, a team invited by the World Curling Federation and the two highest-ranked remaining teams in the World Cup rankings.
After this week's event in Suzhou, the next World Cup stop is Dec. 5-9 in Omaha, Neb., followed by Jan. 30-Feb. 3 in Jonkoping, Sweden.
Comments
