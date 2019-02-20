Silvernagle, Jones guaranteed at least tiebreaker game at Scotties
Both rinks a win back of Pool B co-leaders Suzanne Birt, Casey Scheidegger
Saskatchewan's Robyn Silvernagle and Team Canada's Jennifer Jones posted big wins on Wednesday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Sydney, N.S.
With the wins, Silvernagle and Jones both improved to 4-2 and guaranteed themselves of at least a spot in a tiebreaker game for the championship round, which starts on Thursday.
Jones and Silvernagle sit one win behind the Pool B co-leaders — Suzanne Birt of Prince Edward Island and Casey Scheidegger's wild-card team.
P.E.I hammered Kerry Galusha 15-5, dropping the Northwest Territories rink to fifth in Pool B at 3-3.
Unbeaten Carey clinches top spot in Pool A
Scheidegger's Alberta rink beat Andrea Crawford of New Brunswick 7-3.
The final Pool A draw was slated for Wednesday afternoon. Alberta's Chelsea Carey (6-0) secured first in Pool A on Tuesday, leaving Manitoba's Tracy Fleury, Ontario's Rachel Homan, Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville and B.C.'s Sarah Wark (all 4-2) in the battle for the other three playoff spots.
The top four teams in each pool advance to championship round play. The Page playoffs begin Saturday and the final is set for Sunday.
