Homan coughs up early lead at Scotties en route to 1st loss
Ontario skip Rachel Homan dropped a 6-5 decision to former provincial rival Tracy Fleury, now representing Manitoba, in the Tuesday morning draw at the Canadian women's curling championship in Sydney, N.S.
Rachel Homan has suffered her first loss at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
The Ontario skip dropped a 6-5 decision to former provincial rival Tracy Fleury, now representing Manitoba, in the Tuesday morning draw at the Canadian women's curling championship in Sydney, N.S.
Homan (4-1), a three-time Canadian champion, couldn't hold onto a 4-1 lead after scoring three in the second end and one in the third.
It was a much-needed victory for Fleury (3-2), who has now won three in a row.
Alberta's Carey lone unbeaten skip
Manitoba, Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville and B.C.'s Sarah Wark are locked in a three-way tie for third in Pool A. McCarville beat Wark 8-7 in an extra end on Tuesday morning to cause the logjam.
Alberta's Chelsea Carey (5-0) pulled in front of Homan for top spot in Pool A after a 10-5 win over Nunavut's Jenine Bodner.
In the other Tuesday morning game, host Nova Scotia picked up its first win as Jill Brothers downed Quebec's Gabrielle Lavoie 7-4.
Pool B play was to resume Tuesday afternoon before another Pool A draw in the evening.
The top four teams from each pool in the preliminary round will qualify for the championship round starting Thursday. The playoffs start Saturday and the final will be played Sunday.
