'Off our game right now': Manitoba's Fleury falls into early deficit at Scotties
Tracy Fleury's rink sits 0-2 after loss to B.C. in morning draw
Manitoba's Tracy Fleury fell into an early 0-2 hole at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Sunday after dropping a 7-5 decision to British Columbia's Sarah Wark.
Needing a deuce to tie, Fleury's first stone went through the house in the 10th end and the teams shook hands.
Fleury had the weakest shooting percentage of the eight players at 71 per cent. Wark, a Scotties rookie who has opened with two wins, was at 84 per cent.
"We were really on the ball today," Wark said. "I think we were putting our rocks in good places. We had a good idea of draw weight, which really helps. We were able to put the shots together when we needed to."
WATCH | Manitoba falls to B.C. at Scotties:
Fleury skipped Northern Ontario to an 0-2 start at last year's Scotties before bouncing back with five straight wins and eventually reaching the championship round.
"Been there, done that," she said. "So we're hoping to do that again."
Two more draws were scheduled for later Sunday. Play continues through Feb. 24.
Follow along as CBC Sports' Devin Heroux reports live from the tournament:
