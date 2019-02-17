'Off our game right now': Manitoba's Fleury falls into early deficit at Scotties

Skip to Main Content
Tracy Fleury's rink sits 0-2 after loss to B.C. in morning draw

Gregory Strong · The Canadian Press ·
Manitoba skip Tracy Fleury, seen in action yesterday, fell 7-5 to British Columbia on Sunday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Sydney, N.S. Fleury's rink is 0-2 so far, but remain optimistic of finding their groove. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Manitoba's Tracy Fleury fell into an early 0-2 hole at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Sunday after dropping a 7-5 decision to British Columbia's Sarah Wark.

Needing a deuce to tie, Fleury's first stone went through the house in the 10th end and the teams shook hands.

"We're just a little bit off our game right now," Fleury said. "But [we're] optimistic we're going to find our groove and bounce back."

Fleury had the weakest shooting percentage of the eight players at 71 per cent. Wark, a Scotties rookie who has opened with two wins, was at 84 per cent.

"We were really on the ball today," Wark said. "I think we were putting our rocks in good places. We had a good idea of draw weight, which really helps. We were able to put the shots together when we needed to."

WATCH | Manitoba falls to B.C. at Scotties:

British Columbia's Sarah Wark beats Manitoba's Tracy Fleury 7-5 in Draw 3 at Scotties. 0:49
In other early games at Centre 200, Ontario's Rachel Homan defeated Nunavut's Jenine Bodner 12-4 and Alberta's Chelsea Carey edged Nova Scotia's Jill Brothers 6-5. Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville needed only eight ends to complete an 8-2 rout of Quebec's Gabrielle Lavoie.

Fleury skipped Northern Ontario to an 0-2 start at last year's Scotties before bouncing back with five straight wins and eventually reaching the championship round.

"Been there, done that," she said. "So we're hoping to do that again."

Two more draws were scheduled for later Sunday. Play continues through Feb. 24.

Follow along as CBC Sports' Devin Heroux reports live from the tournament:

