Carruthers drops match against Mouat in extra end at Players' Championship
Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones edged Switzerland 5-4 in extra ends as well
Scotland's Bruce Mouat caught a piece of the button with his final throw for a 6-5 win over Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers on Friday morning at the Players' Championship.
Mouat improved to 1-3 in the Pool A round-robin standings while Carruthers fell to 2-2. It was the lone men's game of the morning draw at the Grand Slam event.
Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones edged Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 5-4 in an extra end and Satsuki Fujisawa topped Sayaka Yoshimura 7-6 in a battle of Japanese teams. Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., defeated Robyn Silvernagle of North Battleford, Sask., 7-3 in the other early game.
Three more draws were scheduled for later Friday at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.
Entering early afternoon play, Sweden's Niklas Edin shared the Pool A lead at 2-1 with Glenn Howard of Penetanguishene, Ont., and Calgary's Kevin Koe. Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., led Pool B at 4-0.
Fleury and Silvernagle topped the women's Pool A standings at 3-1 while Sweden's Anna Hasselborg led Pool B at 4-0.
