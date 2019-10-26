Tirinzoni enters curling Masters playoffs with perfect record
Reigning world champ goes 4-0 in preliminary round
Reigning world champion Silvana Tirinzoni will carry a perfect record into the playoffs at the first Grand Slam of Curling event of the season in North Bay, Ont.
A steal of two in the sixth gave Tirinzoni's rink a 5-2 lead and the team held on for the win.
Einarson dropped to 2-2 and had to wait for other results to determine her playoff fate.
Team Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., improved to 2-1 with an 8-3 win over reigning national champion Chelsea Carey of Calgary. Carey (1-3) was eliminated with the loss.
Sayaka Yoshimura of Japan locked up a playoff spot, improving to 3-1 with a 5-4 win over Switzerland's Elena Stern (2-2).
In the other women's game, Winnipeg's Theresa Cannon beat Scotland's Eve Muirhead 7-6. Both teams are out of playoff contention.
In the lone men's game of Draw 11, two-time reigning world champion Niklas Edin of Sweden beat Regina's Team Matt Dunstone 6-5.
Edin (1-3) is out of the playoffs, while Dunstone (3-1) has clinched a spot.
The final two draws of group play are scheduled for later Friday.
CBC sports will be providing a free live stream of the men's quarter-finals on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET and the women's final on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.
