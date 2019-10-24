Team Glenn Howard edges Team Brad Jacobs at curling Masters
Team Glenn Howard scored one in an extra end for a 5-4 win over Team Brad Jacobs on Thursday morning at the Masters.
Canada's Kevin Koe suffers loss to Switzerland's Peter De Cruz
Team Glenn Howard scored one in an extra end for a 5-4 win over Team Brad Jacobs on Thursday morning at the Masters.
The Penetanguishene, Ont.,-based team improved to 1-1 after six draws of round-robin play at the North Bay Memorial Gardens.
Jacobs, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., fell to 1-1.
Koe falls to De Cruz
In other morning games, Scotland's Ross Paterson topped Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller 7-5 and Switzerland's Peter De Cruz beat Canada's Kevin Koe 7-4.
Three more draws were scheduled for later Thursday.
The playoffs are set for this weekend at the opening Grand Slam event of the season.
CBC sports will be providing a free live stream of the men's quarter-finals on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET and the women's final on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.