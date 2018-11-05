Live
Watch the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship
Watch live action from the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Winnipeg. Coverage begins now from the Fort Rouge Curling Club with a match between New Brunswick and P.E.I.
Live coverage begins now
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Winnipeg.
Coverage begins now from the Fort Rouge Curling Club with a match between New Brunswick and P.E.I.
For the full schedule, click here.
CBC Sports will offer live streaming coverage of the event through to Saturday's final at CBCSports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.
