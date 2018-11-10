Final 4 set at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship

The playoff matchups at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Winnipeg are set.

After the final championship pool games on Friday determined the top four, No. 1 seed Quebec (8-2) will take on No. 4 Nova Scotia (7-3), while No. 2 Ontario (7-3) squares off with No. 3 Manitoba (7-3) in the other semifinal.

Saskatchewan and Alberta narrowly missed the playoff cut as each finished with six wins.

CBC Sports has live streaming coverage of the event through to Saturday's semifinals and final at CBCSports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

Three matches were featured today and can be viewed in the video players below.

Quebec crushes Ontario:

Complete coverage of Quebec's 7-2 win over Ontario at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championships in Winnipeg. Quebec clinches 1st seed heading into the playoffs. 2:07:26

Alberta knocks off Yukon 7-4:

Complete coverage of Alberta's 7-4 win over Yukon at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championships in Winnipeg. 2:07:33

Northern Ontario tops P.E.I.: