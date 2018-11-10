Final 4 set at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship
Quebec to face Nova Scotia, Ontario takes on Manitoba with berth in final on the line
The playoff matchups at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Winnipeg are set.
After the final championship pool games on Friday determined the top four, No. 1 seed Quebec (8-2) will take on No. 4 Nova Scotia (7-3), while No. 2 Ontario (7-3) squares off with No. 3 Manitoba (7-3) in the other semifinal.
Saskatchewan and Alberta narrowly missed the playoff cut as each finished with six wins.
