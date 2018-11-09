Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia draws even atop Canadian Mixed Curling Championship standings

Ontario dropped its first game of the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Winnipeg, losing a tightly-contested 4-3 match to Saskatchewan on Thursday.

Ontario suffers 1st loss of tournament

British Columbia's Cody Tanaka scored his first championship pool win against Quebec at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship on Thursday. (@CurlingCanada/Twitter)

Ontario is now tied with Nova Scotia atop the championship pool leaderboard at 7-1 after the latter defeated Yukon.

The top four teams at the conclusion of championship play will advance to Saturday's semifinals.

CBC Sports has live streaming coverage of the event through to Saturday's final at CBCSports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

For the full schedule, click here.

Three matches were featured today and can be viewed in the video players below.

Nova Scotia upend Saskatchewan 8-3:

Complete coverage of Nova Scotia's 8-3 win over Saskatchewan at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championships in Winnipeg. 1:56:44

Northwest Territories edge Newfoundland and Labrador:

Complete coverage of the Northwest Territories 4-3 win over Newfoundland & Labrador at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championships in Winnipeg. 2:12:39

Manitoba squeaks by British Columbia 7-6:

Complete coverage of Manitoba's 7-6 win over British Columbia at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championships in Winnipeg. 2:17:12

