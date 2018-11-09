Nova Scotia draws even atop Canadian Mixed Curling Championship standings
Ontario suffers 1st loss of tournament
Ontario dropped its first game of the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Winnipeg, losing a tightly-contested 4-3 match to Saskatchewan on Thursday.
Ontario is now tied with Nova Scotia atop the championship pool leaderboard at 7-1 after the latter defeated Yukon.
The top four teams at the conclusion of championship play will advance to Saturday's semifinals.
Nova Scotia upend Saskatchewan 8-3:
Northwest Territories edge Newfoundland and Labrador:
Manitoba squeaks by British Columbia 7-6:
