Ontario continues perfect ride at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship

Ontario defeated New Brunswick 7-4 on Wednesday and will now carry a 6-0 record into the championship pool at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Winnipeg.

Quebec finished with the best record in Pool A at 5-1.

CBC Sports has live streaming coverage of the event through to Saturday's final at CBCSports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

Quebec defeated Saskatchewan 10-8:

Complete coverage of Quebec's 10-8 win over Saskatchewan at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championships in Winnipeg. 2:45:22

Yukon earned a 7-5 win over Nunavut:

Complete coverage of Yukon's 7-5 win over Nunavut at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championships in Winnipeg. 2:12:37

Nova Scotia scored a 6-2 win over Alberta: