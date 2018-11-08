Ontario continues perfect ride at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship
Ontario defeated New Brunswick 7-4 on Wednesday and will now carry a 6-0 record into the championship pool at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Winnipeg.
Preliminary round wraps up at tournament in Winnipeg
Quebec finished with the best record in Pool A at 5-1.
CBC Sports has live streaming coverage of the event through to Saturday's final at CBCSports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.
For the full schedule, click here.
Three matches were featured today and can be viewed in the video players below.
Quebec defeated Saskatchewan 10-8:
Yukon earned a 7-5 win over Nunavut:
Nova Scotia scored a 6-2 win over Alberta:
