Ontario continues perfect ride at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship

Road To The Olympic Games

Ontario defeated New Brunswick 7-4 on Wednesday and will now carry a 6-0 record into the championship pool at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Winnipeg.

Preliminary round wraps up at tournament in Winnipeg

CBC Sports ·
Alexx Peech and Jenna Duncan of Team Yukon are seen at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Winnipeg. A replay of Yukon's 7-5 win over Nunavut on Wednesday is available below. (Curling Canada)

Quebec finished with the best record in Pool A at 5-1. 

CBC Sports has live streaming coverage of the event through to Saturday's final at CBCSports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

For the full schedule, click here.

Three matches were featured today and can be viewed in the video players below.

Quebec defeated Saskatchewan 10-8:

Complete coverage of Quebec's 10-8 win over Saskatchewan at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championships in Winnipeg. 2:45:22

Yukon earned a 7-5 win over Nunavut:

Complete coverage of Yukon's 7-5 win over Nunavut at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championships in Winnipeg. 2:12:37

Nova Scotia scored a 6-2 win over Alberta:

Complete coverage of Nova Scotia's 6-2 win over Alberta at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championships in Winnipeg. 1:57:58

