Ontario remains perfect at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship

Ontario remains perfect at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship

Team Ontario remains as the lone unbeaten team in Pool play at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Winnipeg.

Pool play continues at tournament in Winnipeg

Team Northern Ontario, featuring Trevor Bonot, left, are looking to defend their title at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Winnipeg.

Team Ontario remains as the lone unbeaten team in Pool play at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Winnipeg.

Ontario (4-0) maintained its perfect record in Pool B with an 8-4 win over Alberta (3-1) on Tuesday.

Northern Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Quebec are in a log jam in Pool A at 3-1.  

CBC Sports has live streaming coverage of the event through to Saturday's final at CBCSports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

A pair of matches were featured today and can be viewed in the video players below.

Team Ontario kept their perfect record intact by defeating Alberta 8-4:

Complete coverage of Ontario's 8-4 win over Alberta at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championships from Winnipeg. 2:00:14

Manitoba rolled to an 8-4 win over Yukon:

Complete coverage of Manitoba's 8-4 win over Yukon at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championships from Winnipeg. 2:06:49

