Ontario remains perfect at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship

Team Ontario remains as the lone unbeaten team in Pool play at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Winnipeg.

Ontario (4-0) maintained its perfect record in Pool B with an 8-4 win over Alberta (3-1) on Tuesday.

Northern Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Quebec are in a log jam in Pool A at 3-1.

Team Ontario kept their perfect record intact by defeating Alberta 8-4:

Manitoba rolled to an 8-4 win over Yukon: