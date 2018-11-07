Ontario remains perfect at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship
Team Ontario remains as the lone unbeaten team in Pool play at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Winnipeg.
Pool play continues at tournament in Winnipeg
Ontario (4-0) maintained its perfect record in Pool B with an 8-4 win over Alberta (3-1) on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Quebec are in a log jam in Pool A at 3-1.
Team Ontario kept their perfect record intact by defeating Alberta 8-4:
Manitoba rolled to an 8-4 win over Yukon:
