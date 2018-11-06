Ontario, Quebec hold early advantages at Canadian mixed curling championships
Pool play underway at tournament in Winnipeg
Team Quebec sits atop the standings in Pool A at 2-0, while Ontario, Nova Scotia and Alberta are also undefeated after two matches in Pool B at the Canadian mixed curling championships in Winnipeg.
Monday's action included a commanding 10-3 win for Ontario over Northwest Territories (0-2) in the afternoon draw, followed by a 7-1 win for Quebec over Yukon (1-1).
CBC Sports has live streaming coverage of the event through to Saturday's final at CBCSports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.
For the full schedule, click here.
Three matches were featured today and can be viewed in the video players below.
After opening with a loss, Manitoba (1-1) responded by beating Northern Ontario (1-1) 7-3.
New Brunswick (1-0) earned a 6-4 win over Prince Edward Island (0-3).
In the late draw, Newfoundland and Labrador (1-1) sank Nunavut to an 0-3 start with a 6-1 win.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.