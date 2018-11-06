Ontario, Quebec hold early advantages at Canadian mixed curling championships

Team Quebec sits atop the standings in Pool A at 2-0, while Ontario, Nova Scotia and Alberta are also undefeated after two matches in Pool B at the Canadian mixed curling championships in Winnipeg.

Monday's action included a commanding 10-3 win for Ontario over Northwest Territories (0-2) in the afternoon draw, followed by a 7-1 win for Quebec over Yukon (1-1).

CBC Sports has live streaming coverage of the event through to Saturday's final at CBCSports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

After opening with a loss, Manitoba (1-1) responded by beating Northern Ontario (1-1) 7-3.

New Brunswick (1-0) earned a 6-4 win over Prince Edward Island (0-3).

In the late draw, Newfoundland and Labrador (1-1) sank Nunavut to an 0-3 start with a 6-1 win.