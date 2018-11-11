Manitoba downs Nova Scotia to win Canadian Mixed Curling Championship title
Quebec defeats Ontario for bronze
Manitoba rolled to gold at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Winnipeg on Saturday.
Up 4-1 after four ends against Nova Scotia, Manitoba held on for a 7-4 victory to seal the championship match.
"After the first round it seemed that every time we were needing to win a game, we'd win that game. And whether it was a pretty win or kind of a grind we still managed to pull it out," said team lead Colin Kurz. "So I think after a couple of those extra end or last rock wins that maybe the home crowd was helping us out."
The victory was sealed in the eighth end when Kurz curled a perfect high-weight shot to remove Nova Scotia's shot stone. Even though the shooter didn't stick around, Manitoba posted two points.
Kurz credited his teammates for setting him up in ideal positions each end.
"I was left with, for the most part, pretty easy shots," said Kurz. "They just put me in the best position they could have."
The win was Manitoba's ninth Canadian mixed curling gold, and first since 2009.
Quebec, who'd lost to Manitoba in the semifinal earlier in the day, edged Ontario 7-6 to take home the bronze medal thanks to a single in the final end.
The semifinals and medal matches were featured today and can be viewed in the video players below.
Nova Scotia and Manitoba earned victories in the semis:
Manitoba then took the crown with a 7-4 win over Nova Scotia in th gold-medal match:
