Coming Up
Watch the Canad Inns Women's Curling Classic
CBC Sports will offer live-streaming coverage of the Canad Inns Women's Curling Classic from Portage la Prairie, Man., beginning on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.
Live coverage from Portage la Prairie, Man., begins on Thursday
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canad Inns Women's Curling Classic at Portage Curling Club in Portage la Prairie, Man.
Coverage begins on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET and CBC Sports will offer live-streaming coverage of every draw at CBCSports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.
The event runs through Sunday's final, set for 7 p.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.