Watch the Canad Inns Women's Curling Classic

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canad Inns Women's Curling Classic at Portage Curling Club in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET and CBC Sports will offer live-streaming coverage of every draw at CBCSports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

The event runs through Sunday's final, set for 7 p.m. ET.