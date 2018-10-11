Coming Up
Watch the Canad Inns Men's Curling Classic
CBC Sports will offer live-streaming coverage of the Canad Inns Men's Curling Classic from Portage la Prairie, Man., beginning on Friday at 11 a.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 11 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canad Inns Men's Curling Classic at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie, Man.
Coverage begins on Friday at 11 a.m. ET and CBC Sports will offer live-streaming coverage of every draw at CBCSports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.
There are 24 teams competing in the event, including the 2014 Olympic champion rink of Brad Jacobs, as well as the new-look rink of Kevin Koe.
The event runs through Monday, with the final set for 6 p.m. ET.
