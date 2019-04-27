Skip to Main Content
Canada captures double gold at senior curling worlds

Road To The Olympic Games

Curling

Canada captures double gold at senior curling worlds

Canada’s women and men are bringing home gold medals from the senior world curling championships in Stavanger, Norway, while Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant are battling Scotland in the mixed doubles final.

Women successfully defend title, men need extra end to beat Scotland

CBC Sports ·
Anita Silveragle, right, celebrates a 10-1 rout of Denmark on Saturday with Brenda Goertzen to make it back-to-back titles for Canada's women at the senior world curling championships. The Canadian men also prevailed, 7-5 over Scotland in an extra end. (Jason Bennett/WCF)

Canada's women and men are bringing home gold medals from the senior world curling championships in Stavanger, Norway.

Sherry Anderson and her rink from Nutana Curling Club in Saskatoon rolled to a 10-1 drubbing of Denmark to successfully defend their title.

Bryan Cochrane's Ontario foursome was forced to play an extra end but pulled out a 7-5 win to give Canadian men 11 gold and seven silver as they have appeared in the final in every edition of the event since its debut in 2002.

In a tightly contested mixed doubles final, Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant made a draw for two in the seventh end and headed to the final end tied 5-5 with Scotland.

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.