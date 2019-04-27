Canada captures double gold at senior curling worlds
Canada’s women and men are bringing home gold medals from the senior world curling championships in Stavanger, Norway, while Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant are battling Scotland in the mixed doubles final.
Women successfully defend title, men need extra end to beat Scotland
Canada's women and men are bringing home gold medals from the senior world curling championships in Stavanger, Norway.
Sherry Anderson and her rink from Nutana Curling Club in Saskatoon rolled to a 10-1 drubbing of Denmark to successfully defend their title.
Bryan Cochrane's Ontario foursome was forced to play an extra end but pulled out a 7-5 win to give Canadian men 11 gold and seven silver as they have appeared in the final in every edition of the event since its debut in 2002.
Now THIS is a gold medal-winning shot!! Way to go, Team Cochrane! 🥇 🌎 🥌 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wscc2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wscc2019</a> <a href="https://t.co/DVMLS9ZSEG">pic.twitter.com/DVMLS9ZSEG</a>—@CurlingCanada
In a tightly contested mixed doubles final, Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant made a draw for two in the seventh end and headed to the final end tied 5-5 with Scotland.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.