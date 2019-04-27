Canada captures double gold at senior curling worlds

Canada's women and men are bringing home gold medals from the senior world curling championships in Stavanger, Norway.

Sherry Anderson and her rink from Nutana Curling Club in Saskatoon rolled to a 10-1 drubbing of Denmark to successfully defend their title.

Bryan Cochrane's Ontario foursome was forced to play an extra end but pulled out a 7-5 win to give Canadian men 11 gold and seven silver as they have appeared in the final in every edition of the event since its debut in 2002.

Now THIS is a gold medal-winning shot!! Way to go, Team Cochrane! 🥇 🌎 🥌 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wscc2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wscc2019</a> <a href="https://t.co/DVMLS9ZSEG">pic.twitter.com/DVMLS9ZSEG</a> —@CurlingCanada

In a tightly contested mixed doubles final, Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant made a draw for two in the seventh end and headed to the final end tied 5-5 with Scotland.