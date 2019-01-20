Team World holds on to capture Continental Cup

After four days of competition featuring 11 draws and a late surge from Team North America, it came down to the final end to decide a winner at the Continental Cup in Las Vegas.

Scottish skip Eve Muirhead punched out a North American stone in the eighth end to score two against Canada's Rachel Homan for 2.5 points in skins play Sunday night for Team World's first victory at the event since 2012.

Team World finished ahead 34 to 26.

"I knew it wasn't over until the scoreboard said it was over. My heart's still beating. It's really exciting," said Muirhead.

"They came so close and kept crawling back, and back and back. To play that last shot was really exciting. You're not just playing for your team [on the ice], you're playing for the entire team."

Team World jumped out to a 9-0 lead after Day 1 and led 17.5 to 6.5 heading into Sunday's first skins draws, which Team World captured 11.5 of the 15 available points to all but wrap up the title.

Team North America almost swept all three skins matches on Sunday afternoon, though, to make a comeback a potential reality.

Homan, despite giving up the winning points, tied Muirhead 2.5-2.5 in the women's skins and Canadian Kevin Koe downed Scottish skip Bruce Mouat 3.5 to 1.5 in the men's skins.

"Obviously we were in a tough spot. But we got to the fourth end, then the sixth and then down to the wire. They put up a great fight," said Team North America coach Jeff Stoughton.

Team World receives $85,000 US, while Team North America gets $45,000.