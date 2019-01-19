North America splits men's scramble, still trails Team World at Continental Cup
Team North America is facing an uphill battle against Team World at curling's Continental Cup in Las Vegas, as they trail 17.5 to 6.5 heading into Sunday.
The North American squad salvaged a split in points with a win, a loss and a tie during the men's team scramble Saturday afternoon, putting them behind Team World 17.5 to 6.5.
Canada's Kevin Koe picked up the win for the North Americans with a 7-3 decision over Bruce Mouat of Scotland.
American John Shuster fell to Switzerland's Peter de Cruz 6-2.
Canadian Brad Gushue and Sweden's Niklas Edin settled for a 4-4 tie.
Team World grabbed 2.5 out of three available points in the women's team scramble earlier Saturday as it moved closer to snapping a six-year winless streak at the tournament.
