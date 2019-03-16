Carey, Canada drop opener to Korea at world women's curling championship
Canada will play Germany and Latvia on Sunday
Korea's Minji Kim scored three in the ninth end to edge Canada's Chelsea Carey 7-6 on Saturday at the world women's curling championship in Silkeborg, Denmark.
Korea opened the scoring with a single in the third end before Carey countered with two in the fourth. The Koreans went ahead 3-2 with a pair in the fifth end but the Calgary skip countered with two in the sixth for the 4-3 advantage.
Kim tied the score 4-4 with a single in the seventh before the Canadians counted two again in the eighth for the 6-4 advantage. But the Koreans responded with three in the ninth end.
Carey will play twice Sunday. She'll face Germany's Daniela Jentsch in the early draw before taking on Latvia's Iveta Stasa-Sarsune in the evening draw.
Carey is attempting to give Canada a rare three-peat at the women's world curling championship. The country is chasing a third straight tournament title after unbeaten runs by Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones last year and Ottawa's Rachel Homan in 2017.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.