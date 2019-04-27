Canadian curlers going for a golden sweep in Norway

STAVANGER, Norway – All three Canadian curling teams competing at the 2019 mixed doubles and senior world curling championships are into their respective gold-medal games.

They'll have the chance to make history Saturday afternoon in Norway when they take to the ice. Should they all win, it'll be the first-time ever they've all won at the same event.

The mixed doubles team of Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant played one of their best games yet at the tournament, defeating the United States 9-5 in the semifinal game early Saturday morning.

Peterman and Gallant will now look for Canada's first-ever mixed doubles world curling title.

"We're right where we want to be," Peterman said. "Now the focus is making sure we win the gold."

The Canadians scored two three-enders in the game to secure victory. Now they take on the Swedish team of Anna Hasselborg and Oskar Eriksson in the championship game later Saturday.

"I've been looking forward to this day," Gallant said. "Gold-medal game. They're a good team. We know how good they are. Nice thing is we beat them in the round robin so we get the hammer to start the game."

Senior Canadian teams also going for gold

It wasn't as easy as they would have liked but both Canadian senior teams also punched their tickets into the championship games on Saturday morning inside Sormarka Arena.

Sherry Anderson and her Saskatchewan rink found themselves in a battle against Scotland, trailing 3-2 with hammer in the sixth end. That's when Anderson made a difficult hit for four to take control of the game, 6-3. They'd steal one more in the seventh to take a 7-3 lead and run Scotland out of stones in the final end.

The Canadian senior women are the defending champions and now play Denmark in this year's final, set for early Saturday afternoon in Norway.

Bryan Cochrane's senior men's team from Ontario also found themselves in a fight on the ice Saturday morning.

Trailing Denmark 4-3 in the seventh end with hammer, Cochrane made a perfect draw for two to take a 5-4 lead to the final end. Denmark was unable to make their final shot of the game to force an extra end, allowing Canada to steal a point and secure the 6-4 win.

Cochrane will now take on Scotland in the senior men's championship game, to be played at the same time as the women's final.