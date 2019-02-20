Canadian women's rink knocks off first-place Switzerland at world juniors

Canada's Selena Sturmay beat the previously unbeaten Raphaela Keiser of Switzerland 6-4 on Wednesday at the world junior curling championships in Liverpool, N.S.

With the win in the lone women's draw of the day, the Edmonton-based rink of Sturmay, third Abby Marks, second Kate Goodhelpsen and lead Paige Papley improved to 4-2.

Keiser (5-1) dropped into a first-place tie with China's Jiayi Jiang.

Canada had deuces in the third and sixth ends and a steal of one in the seventh, giving the hosts a commanding 5-2 lead.

Sturmay, who faces Norway and China on Thursday, is now in a three-way tie for second with Russia and Korea.

Tardi moves to 5-2

On the men's side, Canada's Tyler Tardi (5-2) scored four in the 10th end to rally for a 8-6 win over Germany's Klaudius Harsch in the late draw.

Tardi was down 6-4 against the German team heading into the last end. Germany fell to 2-5 with the loss.

The B.C. rink of Tardi, third Sterling Middleton, second Matthew Hall and lead Alex Horvath began the day with a 6-2 win over China's Weihaoping Wang. They took a 2-1 lead with a deuce in the third end and held on from there.

Canada was tied with Norway and the United States for second place.

Scotland's Ross Whyte led the way at 7-0.

The top four men's and women's teams advance to the semifinals on Friday. The finals are Saturday.