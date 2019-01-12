Rachel Homan, Eve Muirhead advance at Canadian Open curling
Women's semifinals set for Grand Slam event in North Battleford, Sask.
Ottawa's Rachel Homan stayed undefeated at the Canadian Open Saturday and booked a semifinal spot with a 4-3 quarter-final victory over Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta.
Eve Muirhead of Scotland maintained her perfect record on the A-side along with Homan to also qualify for the semis in the triple knockout Grand Slam of Curling tournament in North Battleford, Sask.
Muirhead defeated Edmonton's Chelsea Carey 10-3 in only five ends.
Homan has won eight consecutive Grand Slam of Curling games. She earned her record-tying ninth Grand Slam title last month at the National.
Homan will face American Nina Roth in the semifinals. Roth's team eliminated Edmonton's Laura Walker 6-3 in the B-qualifiers.
In the other B-side match, Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni downed Robyn Silvernagle of North Battleford, Sask., 6-1 to set up a semifinal matchup against Muirhead.
