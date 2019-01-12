Rachel Homan, Eve Muirhead advance at Canadian Open curling

Ottawa's Rachel Homan stayed undefeated at the Canadian Open Saturday and booked a semifinal spot with a 4-3 quarter-final victory over Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta.

Eve Muirhead of Scotland maintained her perfect record on the A-side along with Homan to also qualify for the semis in the triple knockout Grand Slam of Curling tournament in North Battleford, Sask.

Muirhead defeated Edmonton's Chelsea Carey 10-3 in only five ends.

Homan has won eight consecutive Grand Slam of Curling games. She earned her record-tying ninth Grand Slam title last month at the National.

Homan will face American Nina Roth in the semifinals. Roth's team eliminated Edmonton's Laura Walker 6-3 in the B-qualifiers.

In the other B-side match, Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni downed Robyn Silvernagle of North Battleford, Sask., 6-1 to set up a semifinal matchup against Muirhead.