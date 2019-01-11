Saskatchewan's Silvernagle locks up playoff berth at Canadian Open
Others to advance Friday are Edmonton's Laura Walker and American Nina Roth
Robyn Silvernagle's hometown rink has secured a playoff spot at the Canadian Open in North Battleford, Sask.
The team from North Battleford, Sask., knocked off Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 8-4 in a B event game at the third major of the Grand Slam season on Friday.
Others to advance from the B event Friday were Edmonton's Laura Walker and American Nina Roth.
Walker beat Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan 8-6, while Roth edged Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., 5-4.
Scotland's Eve Muirhead and Ottawa's Rachel Homan already had qualified for the playoffs in the A event. Three more qualifiers were to come out of the C event on Friday night.
In men's play, Matt Dunstone's Regina rink stayed alive in C event play with a 10-2 win over Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson.
Winnipeg's Braden Calvert eliminated Scott McDonald's Kingston, Ont., rink with an 8-5 victory in C action.
Scotland's Bruce Mouat and Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher are through to the playoffs after surviving the A event.
The Canadian Open uses a triple knockout format.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.