Bottcher, Mouat win A finals, advance to playoffs at Canadian Open
Women's A finals to be played later Thursday
Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher and Scotland's Bruce Mouat advanced to the playoffs at the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open by winning their A finals on Thursday.
Bottcher remained unbeaten at 3-0 with a 9-5 win over Switzerland's Peter De Cruz.
After De Cruz picked up a steal of one in the seventh to close the gap to 6-5, Bottcher's rink put the game away with three in the eighth.
Mouat also improved to 3-0 when his team scored two points with the hammer in the eighth end in a 4-3 win over Glenn Howard of Penetanguishe, Ont. The deuce from Mouat's Stirling-based foursome followed three blank ends.
De Cruz and Howard drop down to the B finals in the triple-elimination tournament, giving them another chance to qualify for the playoffs. De Cruz will take on Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., on Friday. Gushue advanced to the B final with a 5-3 win over Scott McDonald of Kingston, Ont.
Howard will face the winner of a B semifinal later Thursday between Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and Braden Calvert, who defeated fellow Winnipegger Reid Carruthers 7-6 in the afternoon draw. The loser of the Jacobs vs. Calvert match faces McDonald in a C semifinal.
Carruthers next faces elimination in a C quarter-final against Saskatoon's Rylan Kleiter on Friday morning.
The C brackets are the last chance for teams to qualify for the playoffs and once a team loses in the C brackets they are eliminated from the tournament.
In women's action Thursday afternoon, Tracey Fleury advanced to the B semifinals with an 8-7 win over Kerri Einarson in a matchup of Winnipeg-based rinks.
Fleury faced Edmonton's Laura Walker in a B semifinal later Thursday, while Einarson will face Switzerland's Elena Stern in a C quarter-final on Friday.
The women's A finals were played later Thursday.
