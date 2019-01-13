Recap
Brendan Bottcher captures men's Canadian Open curling title
Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher scored a 6-3 win over Toronto's John Epping to claim the Grand Slam of Curling Canadian Open title in North Battleford, Sask., on Sunday.
Ottawa skip Rachel Homan to face Switzerland's Tirinzoni in women's final
Bottcher's rink will take home $30,000 from the $125,000 purse on the line in both the men's and women's divisions. A runner-up finish is worth $18,000.
In the women's final set for later Sunday, Ottawa's Rachel Homan will face Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni.
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
