Brendan Bottcher captures men's Canadian Open curling title

Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher scored a 6-3 win over Toronto's John Epping to claim the Grand Slam of Curling Canadian Open title in North Battleford, Sask., on Sunday.

Bottcher's rink will take home $30,000 from the $125,000 purse on the line in both the men's and women's divisions. A runner-up finish is worth $18,000.

In the women's final set for later Sunday, Ottawa's Rachel Homan will face Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni.