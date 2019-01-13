Skip to Main Content
Brendan Bottcher captures men's Canadian Open curling title

Road To The Olympic Games

Recap

Brendan Bottcher captures men's Canadian Open curling title

Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher scored a 6-3 win over Toronto's John Epping to claim the Grand Slam of Curling Canadian Open title in North Battleford, Sask., on Sunday.

Ottawa skip Rachel Homan to face Switzerland's Tirinzoni in women's final

CBC Sports ·
Brendan Bottcher, shown in this March 2018 file photo, beat John Epping in the final of the Grand Slam of Curling Canadian Open on Sunday in North Battleford, Sask. (File/The Canadian Press)

Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher scored a 6-3 win over Toronto's John Epping to claim the Grand Slam of Curling Canadian Open title in North Battleford, Sask., on Sunday.

Bottcher's rink will take home $30,000 from the $125,000 purse on the line in both the men's and women's divisions. A runner-up finish is worth $18,000.

In the women's final set for later Sunday, Ottawa's Rachel Homan will face Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni.

With files from The Canadian Press

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us