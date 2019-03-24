Peterman, Gallant take out defending champions at Canadian mixed doubles championship

There will be new champions at the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship this year.

Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant hung on for a 6-5 semifinal victory over defending champions Laura Crocker and Kirk Muyres on Sunday morning.

Down two points entering the eighth and final end, Crocker and Muyres could only manage a single.

Peterman and Gallant will play Nancy Faye Martin and Tyrel Griffith in the afternoon final at Willie O'Ree Place.

WATCH | Griffith, Martin move into final:

Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championships from Fredericton, NB. 1:48:14

Martin and Griffith scored one point in the eighth end for a 7-6 win over Colton Lott and Kadriana Sahaidak.

The winner of the final will represent Canada at the April 20-27 world mixed doubles championship in Stavanger, Norway.