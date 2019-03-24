Skip to Main Content
Peterman, Gallant take out defending champions at Canadian mixed doubles championship

Road To The Olympic Games

Peterman, Gallant take out defending champions at Canadian mixed doubles championship

There will be new champions at the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship this year. Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant hung on for a 6-5 semifinal victory over defending champions Laura Crocker and Kirk Muyres on Sunday morning.

Walker, Muyres fall 6-5 in semifinal; Martin, Griffith advance

The Canadian Press ·
Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant smile at each other during their 6-5 victory over defending champions Kirk Muyres and Laura Walker at the Canadian mixed curling championship on Sunday in Fredericton, N.B. (Curling Canada)

There will be new champions at the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship this year.

Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant hung on for a 6-5 semifinal victory over defending champions Laura Crocker and Kirk Muyres on Sunday morning.

Down two points entering the eighth and final end, Crocker and Muyres could only manage a single.

Peterman and Gallant will play Nancy Faye Martin and Tyrel Griffith in the afternoon final at Willie O'Ree Place.

WATCH | Griffith, Martin move into final:

Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championships from Fredericton, NB. 1:48:14

Martin and Griffith scored one point in the eighth end for a 7-6 win over Colton Lott and Kadriana Sahaidak.

The winner of the final will represent Canada at the April 20-27 world mixed doubles championship in Stavanger, Norway.

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us