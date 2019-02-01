Canadian men's rink splits World Cup games to fall out of 1st

Canada's Matt Dunstone split a pair of games on Friday, putting the Saskatchewan-based rink's record at 3-1 at the third World Cup stop of the season.

Dunstone lost 5-4 to Scotland's Ross Paterson before beating Norway's Steffen Walstad 9-7.

Paterson leads Pool B at 4-0, followed by Dunstone at 3-1.

The Manitoba mixed doubles team of Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott (2-2) lost 9-6 to Switzerland's Jenny Perret and Martin Rios.

Sahaidak and Lott faced Sweden later Friday.

Darcy Robertson's Manitoba women's rink (0-4) lost 8-1 to reigning Olympic champ Anna Hasselborg of Sweden.

Finals in each of the three divisions go on Sunday.

The grand final of the inaugural World Cup takes place in May in Beijing.