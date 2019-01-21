Manitoba women stay unbeaten with win over Quebec at Canadian juniors
Tyler Tardi's undefeated rink leads Pool A at 4-0
Mackenzie Zacharias's Manitoba rink downed Quebec's Laurie St-Georges 8-4 on Monday in a battle of unbeaten women's teams at the Canadian junior curling championships.
With the win in the afternoon draw, Manitoba improved to 4-0. Quebec (3-1) was tied for second in Pool B with Saskatchewan and New Brunswick after the second of three draws on Monday.
Saskatchewan's Sara England kept pace with the leaders with a 3-2 win over Tyanna Bain of the Northwest Territories.
In Pool A, Alberta's Selena Sturmay improved to 4-0 with a 7-4 win over Skylar Ackerman of the host team. Nova Scotia's Kaitlyn Jones (3-1) stayed close to Sturmay with a 9-4 victory over Kira Brunton of Northern Ontario.
In men's play, Nova Scotia's Owen Purcell raised his record to 3-1 with a 12-3 triumph over Sawer Kaeser of the Northwest Territories.
B.C.'s Tyler Tardi (4-0) led Pool A after the afternoon draw, while Manitoba's JT Ryan (3-0) was on top of Pool B.
There was one more draw on Monday.
