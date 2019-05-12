Koe, Jones end curling season with wins at World Cup Grand Final

Canada's Jennifer Jones and Kevin Koe won women's and men's gold at the Curling World Cup Grand Final on Sunday to end their seasons on a high note.

The Canadian team of Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres finished second overall in the mixed doubles competition.

Jones, from Winnipeg, defeated Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 9-6 to win the women's title.

"It's a great way to end the season. I was a little bit sad to be away on Mother's Day, but this makes it a little bit better," Jones said.

Jones's rink replaced Rachel Homan's Ottawa club in the Grand Final because both Homan and second Joanne Courtney are pregnant.

Koe, from Calgary, ended the curling season the same way he started it — with a victory at a Curling World Cup event in China. Koe earned his trip to the Grand Final with a win at the inaugural Curling World Cup event in Suzhou and bookended it in Beijing with a 5-3 victory against the host Chinese team led by Qiang Zou in the men's final.

Canada's mixed doubles team of Walker and Muyres (Edmonton and Saskatoon) lost their mixed doubles final game 8-3 against Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten.