Resilient Canadian curlers Peterman, Gallant earn silver at mixed doubles worlds
Sweden's Hasselborg, Eriksson add gold medal to 2018 Olympic success
Shouldering immense pressure, Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant fell short of their goal to become the first mixed doubles curling team to win a world championship.
Hasselborg and her women's rink won gold at last year's Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, while Eriksson brought home silver on the men's side and a bronze medal from the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia.
Peterman and Gallant advanced to the final following a 9-5 defeat of Olympic champion John Shuster and Cory Christensen of the United States earlier Saturday.
A gutsy Canadian tandem also shone in the round of 16 and quarter-finals on Friday, downing Finland and Russia 7-2 and 7-3, respectively.
Canada's women and men are bringing home gold medals from the senior world curling championships in Stavanger, Norway.
Sherry Anderson and her rink from Nutana Curling Club in Saskatoon rolled to a 10-1 drubbing of Denmark to successfully defend their title.
Bryan Cochrane's Ontario foursome was forced to play an extra end but pulled out a 7-5 win to give Canadian men 11 gold and seven silver as they have appeared in the final in every edition of the event since its debut in 2002.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.