Resilient Canadian curlers Peterman, Gallant earn silver at mixed doubles worlds

Shouldering immense pressure, Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant fell short of their goal to become the first mixed doubles curling team to win a world championship.

In a valiant effort, they made a draw for two to head to the eighth and final end tied 5-5 with 2018 Olympic medallists Anna Hasselborg and Oskar Eriksson of Sweden, who pulled out a 6-5 victory in Stavanger, Norway, after losing to Canada in a round-robin match.

Hasselborg and her women's rink won gold at last year's Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, while Eriksson brought home silver on the men's side and a bronze medal from the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Peterman and Gallant advanced to the final following a 9-5 defeat of Olympic champion John Shuster and Cory Christensen of the United States earlier Saturday.

A gutsy Canadian tandem also shone in the round of 16 and quarter-finals on Friday, downing Finland and Russia 7-2 and 7-3, respectively.

Canada's women and men are bringing home gold medals from the senior world curling championships in Stavanger, Norway.

Sherry Anderson and her rink from Nutana Curling Club in Saskatoon rolled to a 10-1 drubbing of Denmark to successfully defend their title.

Bryan Cochrane's Ontario foursome was forced to play an extra end but pulled out a 7-5 win to give Canadian men 11 gold and seven silver as they have appeared in the final in every edition of the event since its debut in 2002.

