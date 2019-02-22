Canada's Selena Sturmay into semis at world junior curling championship

Canada's Selena Sturmay has advanced to the semifinals at the world junior curling championships.

Sturmay's Edmonton-based rink beat Russia's Vlada Rumyanceva 8-3 in the final draw of the round-robin on Friday to secure a playoff spot.

Canada was one of four teams to finish at 6-3, but earned second place — top spot amongst those teams — after tiebreakers.

Sturmay will face Switzerland's Raphaela Keiser (6-3), the third-place finisher, in a semifinal on Friday. Keiser has lost three of her last four, including a 6-4 setback against Sturmay.

First-place Yu Han (8-1) of China takes on Rumyanceva (6-3) in the other semi.

South Korea's Min Ji Kim also finished 6-3, but missed the playoffs.