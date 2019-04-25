Canada's mixed curling duo embrace the pressure heading into round of 16

STAVANGER, Norway — Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant have been in this situation before.

The Canadian curlers have faced immense pressure on the pebbled ice throughout their careers. Now they're bracing for a mixed doubles world championship playoff push which begins Friday against Finland in the round of 16.

"We love the pressure. We love this scenario. We're right where we want to be," Peterman said.

The duo lost their final Group A game to Japan, 9-7, on Thursday after both Peterman and Gallant missed a couple of opportunities to take control early in the game. The Canadians placed second in the group with a 6-1 record and are the seventh seed among the 16 remaining teams.

That placing has secured a spot for Canada at next year's event which features a new 20-team format for the first time.

"It was something we wanted to tick off on our path here," Gallant said.

But make no mistake, qualifying Canada for next year wasn't the focus for the two Canadians — they want to capture the country's first-ever mixed doubles world curling gold.

"This is where it gets fun," Gallant said. "We love being in these situations and we've been in them a lot. We're looking to continue playing the same way we always do."

The Finnish team is ranked 10th going into the playoff round after finishing 5-2 in their group.

Peterman and Gallant don't seem too concerned about who their opponents are at this point. They're focused on making their shots and not worrying about what anyone else is doing.

Joceyln Peterman says she and partner Brett Gallant love the pressure of being expected to win. (@WCF/Alina Pavlyuchik)

"We just have to play the way we're capable of," Gallant said. "Hopefully we have four more games here. It's our goal to win."

Coach Jeff Stoughton isn't too concerned about where the team placed or who they go up against down the stretch. He's confident Peterman and Gallant are right where they need to be.

"You want to be playing your best going into the playoffs and both Jocelyn and Brett feel they are," Stoughton said. "Regardless of where we end up in the standings, we feel we're in the right position to finish this off."

Battle-tested

Peterman and Gallant have a certain swagger about them. And for good reason. They've won both mixed doubles Canadian championships they've played in and have made it deep into the playoffs in almost every other event.

They're battle-tested when it comes to dealing with the pressure of the big games.

They were also placed in perhaps the most difficult group of this event. Canada, Sweden and Japan were all in Group A and all three of these teams could very likely win it all.

The Canadians beat Sweden in a tight battle and lost to Japan in a hard-fought game — something they say they can build off.

"We had to play a couple of really good teams there and that helps a lot going into the playoffs," Peterman said. "We've probably played two of the toughest teams here so it helps. We know how precise we have to be."

Should the Canadians beat Finland, they'll play in the quarter-finals Friday evening in Norway. The semifinals and championships game will be played on Saturday.

Canadian senior teams go undefeated

The senior world curling championships are also taking place at the same venue and the Canadian teams are on a roll.

Both Sherry Anderson's women's team and Bryan Cochrane's men's team went undefeated during the round-robin.

Anderson's rink now has to wait for more than a day, however, as they've earned an automatic bye into Saturday's semi-final game. This team from Saskatchewan won the women's senior world curling championship last year and seemed poised to make another strong run at it again this year in Norway.

Cochrane's Ontario foursome will play a quarter-final on Friday. They'll face the winner of the Australia vs. Wales game to be played earlier in the day.

The Canadian senior men have an impressive history over the course of the 17-year event. It has advanced to the final in every edition since its debut in 2002. Canada has won 10 gold medals and seven silver medals.