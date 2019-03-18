Canada's Carey slips to .500 after loss to Japan at women's curling worlds
Canadian skip looks to get back on track today against Finland
Canada's Chelsea Carey dropped to 2-2 at the world women's curling championships after a 7-5 loss to Japan's Seina Nakajima on Monday.
Carey's Calgary-based rink trailed 4-2 after giving up consecutive single-point steaks in the fourth and fifth ends.
Canada got back within one after eight, but Japan (3-2) put up a deuce in nine to take a three-point edge.
"They played really well and we had a couple chances that we couldn't quite take advantage of," Carey said. "They put a lot of pressure on us and we couldn't quite pull it off."
Canada was in a five-way tie for sixth after the second of two draws on Monday. The top six teams after the round-robin make the playoffs.
"We're getting close to putting it all together — really, really close," Carey said. "This game felt a lot better; we had a really good idea about what the ice is doing, and we felt confident. If we can ramp it up just a tiny bit more and get everyone a little more precise, we'll be good to go."
China's Mei Jie led the way at 4-0 after a 6-5 win over Latvia in the Monday morning draw. Sweden's Anna Hasselborg, the 2018 Olympic champ, was right behind at 4-1 after an 8-4 win over Korea's Min-Ji Kim (3-1) in the afternoon draw.
Canada was back in action later Monday against Finland's Oona Kauste (0-4)
The Canadian rink features Carey, third Sarah Wilkes, second Dana Ferguson, lead Rachel Brown and alternate Jill Officer.
