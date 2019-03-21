Recap
Canada drops back out of playoff position at women's curling worlds
Chelsea Carey's Canadian rink dropped to 4-5 after a 9-3 loss to Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni on Thursday morning at the world women's curling championship.
Switzerland put it away by scoring four in the eighth, breaking open a close game.
The loss dropped Canada into a three-way tie for seventh with Scotland and the United States at the 13-team event. The top six teams after the round-robin make the playoffs.
Reigning Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden led the way at 8-1 after the morning draw.
Japan's Seina Nakajima held sixth place at 5-4.
Canada was scheduled to face Russia's Alina Kovaleva (7-2) later Thursday
